Injuries: Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) ruled out vs. Jets

Following a trade to the Chicago Bears from the Oakland Raiders, Khalil Mack's dominant and dynamic play was grabbing headlines, but the pass-rusher's storyline has transferred to dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

The sprained ankle has clearly limited him and he has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. It marks the first time Mack has missed a regular-season game in his career.

In other Bears injury news, receiver Allen Robinson, who was questionable with a groin injury, also won't play.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into Week 8's Sunday kickoff:

1. Another pass-rushing standout, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (ankle) will play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) also is active for the game.

2. Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is expected to play today against the Rams, a source told Rapoport.

3. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), originally thought to be sitting out against the Cardinals is expected to play, a source informed Rapoport. "He won't be 100 percent, but he (is) slated to play," Rapoport tweeted before adding that cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is expected to play.

4. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (ankle), who was limited this week in practice, "has a good shot at playing" against the Raiders, Rapoport was told.

5. After missing the previous two games, Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) will play against the New York Giants.

6. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) is expected to play today against the New Orleans Saints, a source told Rapoport. Rhodes was listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

7. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was carted off with a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will not return. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered a thumb injury. Cornerback Jalen Mills was carted off with a foot injury and did not return to the game.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee) will not return to game. Safety Barry Church was evaluated for a concussion.