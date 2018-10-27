Four Jacksonville Jaguars involved in incident at London club

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were involved in an incident that resulted in several arrests at a London club Friday evening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per several sources.

The four players involved were safety Barry Church, safety Ronnie Harrison, cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Jarrod Wilson, Rapoport added.

"We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill," the Jaguars said in a statement acquired by NFL.com. "The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

The team did not confirm which players were involved in the incident.

The players went to a club on Friday night, were sent bottles of champagne and other high-end liquors and ran up a huge bill, sources told Rapoport. The players believed that the bottles were comped, but instead they were on their bill. When the bill arrived, the players refused to pay it, believing that it was not what they owed. An argument ensued and local police made several arrests.

None of the Jaguars players were charged with a crime and the bill was eventually resolved, Rapoport added.

The Jaguars arrived in London on Friday morning. Jacksonville plays the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.