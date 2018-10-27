Injuries: LeSean McCoy remains in concussion protocol

LeSean McCoy's status, vital to a struggling Bills offense, remains uncertain ahead of Buffalo's Week 8 meeting with the New England Patriots.

McCoy remains in the concussion protocol, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Saturday during a brief meeting with reporters. McCoy suffered a concussion early in Buffalo's loss to Indianapolis in Week 7.

In his place, Chris Ivory ran with conviction, though his carries were limited by a Bills offense hamstrung by a lack of rhythm, and Ivory himself by an actual hamstring injury. Ivory was a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but practiced fully Saturday.

Running back Taiwan Jones (neck) will be out Monday, leaving just Ivory and Marcus Murphy as certain participants as Buffalo waits out McCoy's recovery.

Bills defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) will also miss Monday's game.

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

1. Patriots running back Sony Michel, who avoided a serious knee injury Sunday, returned to practice Saturday.

2. With starting tackle Riley Reiff (foot) doubtful, the Minnesota Vikings signed tackle Storm Norton on Saturday.

3. Free-agent receiver Jeremy Maclin won't be available to join a team in need, undergoing a procedure on a hamstring/glute injury that has kept him from working out for clubs, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.