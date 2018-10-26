Seahawks to honor Paul Allen with jersey patch

The Seattle Seahawks are honoring the late Paul Allen the rest of the regular season, starting Sunday.

Bert Kolde, who serves as vice chairman of the Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, announced Friday that the Seahawks will pay tribute to the team's former owner with a patch on their jerseys bearing Allen's initials, PGA, in front of a 12th-man flag.

"Paul will always be close to our hearts," Kolde tweeted.

Allen passed away on Oct. 15 at the age 65 following a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft with Bill Gates, served as the owner of the Trail Blazers and Seahawks, a team he purchased in 1997.

The Seahawks made 12 postseason appearances and advanced to three Super Bowls with Allen as the owner, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.