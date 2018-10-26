Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper has 'been as advertised'

Amari Cooper is happy for a fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys.

And after watching him up close in practice this week, Cooper's employer is also thrilled to have the wide receiver on the team.

"He's been as advertised with his conscientiousness, how he approaches his work ethic," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "And, of course, he has unique skills."

The Cowboys hope Cooper will help a passing game that entered the Week 8 bye week ranked 29th in the league. Before Cooper's arrival, Cole Beasley was the lone wide receiver on the roster having more than 20 receptions on the year.

Still, Cooper, who totaled 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown with the Oakland Raiders before the trade, had his share of ups and downs in Oakland over the past four seasons.

The 24-year-old wide receiver kicked off his career with a bang, producing two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2015 and 206, but had just 680 yards on 48 catches in 2017.

But with a new team, the slate is wiped clean and Cooper will work himself in the offense during the break before seeing his first action in a Cowboys' uniform in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

And Jones firmly believes Cooper was more than worth the first-round pick the Cowboys sent to the Raiders to acquire the fourth-year pro.

"He'll definitely change the dynamics of the offense," Jones said. "There's no question about it."