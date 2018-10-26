Injuries: Jets WR Robby Anderson doubtful vs. Bears

Sam Darnold and the New York Jets will likely be without their top deep threat Sunday against the Chicago Bears. They're already without their leading receiver.

Wideout Robby Anderson is listed as doubtful after not practicing this week because of an ankle sprain. Quincy Enunwa is out with an ankle injury as well. It's unfortunate timing for the Jets, who recently lost (and released) Terrell Pryor because of a groin tear.

Jermaine Kearse would be Gang Green's top available receiver. They could also lean on former Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews, who signed with New York just this week.

The Jets' secondary isn't the healthiest either. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) is listed as doubtful, while cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) and safety Marcus Maye (thumb) are questionable.

On a positive note, cornerback Buster Skrine cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Friday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled for his fourth consecutive game. Cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerbcks A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip) are also out.

2. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night's win against the Miami Dolphins. O'Brien said cornerback Aaron Colvin, who's been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury, could return after the Texans' Week 10 bye. He said cornerback Kevin Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 1, is less likely to return that soon.

Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham is believed to have suffered a knee sprain Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. He's scheduled to have an MRI today.

3. Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable versus the Jaguars. Linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle, knee), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and safety Corey Graham (hamstring) are out.

4. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) participated in the portion of practice open to reporters, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) was not present. Running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were without helmets.

Vikings coach Coach Mike Zimmer said left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) will be listed as doubtful.

5. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

6. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

7. Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf) and defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) have been ruled out versus the Bengals.

8. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith has been ruled out against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a knee injury. Smith exited early last week against the Eagles and has been held out of practice all week.

9. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said safety Malik Hooker and tight end Erik Swoope (knee) are out Sunday versus the Oakland Raiders. Kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin) is expected to play.

10. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) is out Sunday versus the New York Giants. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) are listed as questionable.