Injuries: Bears LB Khalil Mack questionable vs. Jets

Khalil Mack has never missed a game since entering the league in 2014. Will Week 8 of the 2018 season be the first?

The Bears' outside linebacker was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Mack, who sat out the previous two practices, has been playing through an ankle sprain that he suffered two weeks ago.

Since then, Mack has not recorded a sack while recording just three tackles altogether.

Chicago might also be without receiver Allen Robinson (groin), who is listed as questionable. Left guard Eric Kush (neck) has been ruled out.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Friday:

1. Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) are listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) and safety Marcus Maye (thumb) are questionable.

Cornerback Buster Skrine cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out for his fourth consecutive game. Cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip) are also out.

3. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night's win against the Dolphins. O'Brien said cornerback Aaron Colvin, who's been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury, could return after the Texans' Week 10 bye. He said cornerback Kevin Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 1, is less likely to return that soon.

Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham is believed to have suffered a knee sprain Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. He's scheduled to have an MRI today.

4. Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable versus the Jaguars. Linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle, knee), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and safety Corey Graham (hamstring) are out.

5. The Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Barr (ankle), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and left guard Tom Compton (knee) will not play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) is doubtful, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (ankle, knee) are questionable.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who has missed the last five games while dealing with a mental health issue, is not on the Vikings injury report and is expected to play, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

6. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

7. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

8. Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf) and defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) have been ruled out versus the Bengals.

9. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith has been ruled out against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a knee injury. Smith exited early last week against the Eagles and has been held out of practice all week.

10. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said safety Malik Hooker and tight end Erik Swoope (knee) are out Sunday versus the Oakland Raiders. Kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin) is expected to play. Defensive tackle Jihad Ward (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

11. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) is out Sunday versus the New York Giants. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) are listed as questionable.

12. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said linebacker Von Miller's ankle injury isn't serious and he will play Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Miller is expected to be listed as questionable, per ESPN.

Broncos offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), running back Royce Freeman (ankle), wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) and safety Darian Stewart (neck) are out versus the Chiefs. Linebacker Shane Ray (ankle/wrist) is doubtful.

13. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (ankle) are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.

14. Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) will be listed as doubtful and center Mitch Morse (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, per team reporter BJ Kissel.

15. Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson (back, calf), running back Chris Ivory (hamstring), running back LeSean McCoy (concussion) were all limited in Friday's practice. Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) was out.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

17. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and linebacker Trevon Young (back) are listed as doubtful against the Packers.

18. Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (heel), guard Mike Iupati (back) and guard Justin Pugh (hand) are listed as questionable for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

19. 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (shoulder) is off the injury report. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) is listed as doubtful against the Cardinals, and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), running back Matt Breida (ankle) and center Weston Richburg (knee) are questionable.

20. Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion) has been ruled out against the Steelers. Safety Damarious Randall (groin, ankle), wide receiver Da'Mari Scott (shoulder) and center J.C. Tretter (ankle) questionable.