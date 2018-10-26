Texans' Will Fuller done for season with torn ACL

The Houston Texans' 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football came at a cost.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the game, coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Friday.

Fuller suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter while running a deep route near the end zone. As the pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson was in the air, Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain ran into Fuller, who fell to the ground and immediately cradled his right knee with his hands.

The Texans' training staff tended to Fuller in the end zone before the wide receiver walked off the field without assistance. The Texans, however, immediately ruled him out.

Fuller finished the game with five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 73-yard strike in the third quarter.

Entering Thursday night, Fuller ranked second on the team in receiving behind DeAndre Hopkins. He finishes the 2018 campaign with 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

The loss of Fuller provides a blow to an offense finding its stride during a five-game winning streak. The Texans are likely to lean on rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee, who missed Thursday night's game with a hamstring injury, to take Fuller's place.