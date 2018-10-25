Fantasy Live: (Week) 8 ways To Sunday

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to preview everything fantasy football related for Week 8! The guys start off with the biggest breaking news of the week so far -- Dalvin Cook not expecting to play for the Vikings and the Jets placing Bilal Powell on injured reserve (3:00). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 8 fantasy football preview for each game of the week (9:00). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious Pick" and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (56:36).

