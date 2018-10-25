DDFP: Saquon Barkley vs. Sam Darnold debate

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and via skype by CBS Sports' Will Brinson. Money starts the show recapping his trip to London saying how great the experience was which led to the guys discussing their favorite football stadium experiences (2:30). Next, Shek brings up his current top 100 players list asking Money and Brinson who their top 5 would be right now (13:30)? Then, Brinson and Eddie Spaghetti settle all hash after their recent Twitter debate about who the Giants should have taken at No. 2 -- Saquon Barkley or Sam Darnold (22:00)? Lastly the gents round out the show with their Week 8 Red Challenge Flag picks (40:07).

