Ron Rivera: 'No doubt' Cam Newton plays vs. Ravens

Cam Newton was listed as limited in practice for the second straight day.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is dealing with arm "soreness," but the team hasn't sounded worried in the least he might miss Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

When asked if Newton would play this week coach Ron Rivera was blunt:

"There is no doubt. None at all," he said, per Bryan Strickland of the team's official website.

Rivera's candor came after offensive coordinator Norv Turner downplayed resting Newton's arm.

"There is some soreness. He was limited in his reps today but I think he'll be fine," Turner said Thursday, via Max Henson of the team's official website.

Attempting to give the QB rest makes sense with Turner asking Newton to do more with his arm this season. The Panthers are averaging highest pass percent (58.2), pass attempts per game (34.8), and passing first downs per game (13.2) since Newton entered the league, per NFL Research.