JuJu Smith-Schuster played lotto to pay Le'Veon Bell

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster walked out of a Pittsburgh convenience store this week with $120 in lottery tickets and a master plan.

That plan's first step: Win the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Step Two: Personally fund a new contract for estranged teammate Le'Veon Bell and end a season-long hold out.

All he needed to do was beat the one in 302,575,350 odds, per the Washington Post. No big deal.

JuJu Smith-Schuster bought 100-plus Mega Millions tickets this week. As his interview concluded, he said, "I tried to win it so we could get Le'Veon back. It didn't work." â Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2018

Name a better lottery "what-if?" lottery plan hatched this week. We'll wait.

Suppose Bell wants $15M per season -- enough to make him the league's highest-paid running back. Had Smith-Schuster won and elected for the one-time $913 million payout, he could've funded Bell's contract demands for the next 60 seasons and change.

Alas, the second-year wideout did not hit the jackpot. But if the sole South Carolinian who did feels like cutting a check, there's a running back in Pittsburgh just waiting to rejoin his team.