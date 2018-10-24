ATN: B.R.I.D.G.E.T. Trade Probability Machine

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to all the news coming out of Oakland, including -- Amari Cooper being traded to the Cowboys (5:40), reports of Gruden's lack of accountability (9:20) and Beastmode hitting the IR (14:30). The heroes then discuss the Broncos parting ways with Chad Kelly (18:10), the Giants trades (25:35) and Blake Bortles being announced as the Week 8 starter in London (30:40). After, Loose Cannon fires up the Windows 1.0-powered B.R.I.D.G.E.T Trade Probability Machine to calculate the likelihood of the heroes trade proposals being accepted (38:30) -- Can the Packers snatch Landon Collins from the tanking Giants (41:40), Derek Carr manning the helm of the Jags (44:15), Shady McCoy runs wild in Indianapolis (48:10) and Patrick Peterson solidifies KC's secondary (57:40)!

Listen to the podcast below: