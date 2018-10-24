NFL announces Week 15, 16 Saturday schedules

The NFL determined late-season matchups that will take place on Saturdays during December.

The league announced the times for the two games played in Week 15 on Saturday, Dec. 15. The first will feature the Houston Texans at the New York Jets at 4:30 p.m. ET. The battle between the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos will take place at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised by NFL Network.

In Week 16, the NFL determined the two of four possible matchups. The Washington Redskins visiting the Tennessee Titans will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 22. The Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers tilt will follow at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on NFL Network.

The two other Week 16 matchups announced in April for a potential move to Saturday -- the Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants at the Indianapolis Colts -- will both be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 23.

When creating the schedule in April, the league left open the Saturday slate in Week 15 and 16 in order to gain more information before officially settling those dates and times.

Additionally, the league announced that it flexed a Week 10 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs game originally scheduled at 1 PM ET on FOX will be cross-flexed to CBS.