Vikings' Dalvin Cook not expected to play versus Saints

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on Wednesday didn't rule out running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Cook, however, is expected to miss a fourth straight game because of a hamstring injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Vikings' plan is to back off and attempt to get Cook right, Pelissero added.

The second-year running back has played in just three games this season, totaling 98 yards rushing on 36 carries and 107 yards receiving on nine catches.

Without Cook consistently in the lineup, the Vikings (4-2-1) have struggled with the ground game and enter Week 8 ranked 27th in the league, averaging 87.4 yards per game.

Latavius Murray, who rushed for two touchdowns in Week 7, will continue to start with Mike Boone and Roc Thomas in reserve roles.