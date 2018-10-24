Jets place RB Bilal Powell (neck) on injured reserve

The injury-ravaged New York Jets offense took another hit.

Gang Green announced on Wednesday they've placed running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve.

The tailback exited Week 7 with the neck issue that will shelve him for at least eight weeks, likely ending his season.

The 29-year-old veteran, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the Jets, is set to be a free agent in 2019.

Losing Powell is the latest injury to the Jets' offense.

In the backfield Isaiah Crowell is the lead runner -- he too has been dealing with a foot/ankle injury -- with rookie Trenton Cannon slated for a backup role. Elijah McGuire has been practicing and is eligible to come off IR next week if fully cleared. McGuire could return to a hefty role soon.

The Jets signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to take Powell's spot on the active roster.

Elsewhere in injury news Wednesday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerbacks Tyler Patmon (neck) and D.J. Hayden (toe), and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

2. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) is out for the rest of the season, coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday.

3. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch underwent core muscle surgery after being placed on IR earlier this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

4. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said there's a pretty good chance Anthony Barr and Xavier Rhodes will be available Sunday. Will Dalvin Cook play this week after sitting out four of the last five games with a hamstring injury?