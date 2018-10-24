Injury roundup: Jets place RB Bilal Powell on IR

The injury-ravaged New York Jets offense took another hit.

Gang Green announced on Wednesday they've placed running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve.

The tailback exited Week 7 with the neck issue that will shelve him for at least eight weeks, likely ending his season.

The 29-year-old veteran, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the Jets, is set to be a free agent in 2019.

Losing Powell is the latest injury to the Jets' offense.

In the backfield Isaiah Crowell is the lead runner -- he too has been dealing with a foot/ankle injury -- with rookie Trenton Cannon slated for a backup role. Elijah McGuire has been practicing and is eligible to come off IR next week if fully cleared. McGuire could return to a hefty role soon.

The Jets signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to take Powell's spot on the active roster.

Elsewhere in injury news Wednesday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerbacks Tyler Patmon (neck) and D.J. Hayden (toe), and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

2. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited at practice with a right shoulder injury, however, it does not appear to be a serious issue. Coach Ron Rivera described the injury as "general soreness."

Guy played a heck of a game," Rivera said, adding this could be Newton's new normal each week. "It's that time of year where we have to be smart with our guys."

3. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) is out for the rest of the season, coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday.

4. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch underwent core muscle surgery after being placed on IR earlier this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

5. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sit out for the fifth time in six games on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints because of a lingering hamstring injury, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Coach Mike Zimmer said there's a pretty good chance Anthony Barr and Xavier Rhodes will be available Sunday. Left guard Tom Compton, however, likely won't play as he deals with an MCL sprain, a source told Pelissero.

6. Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (tibial plateau fracture) has been designated for return and will practice Wednesday, the team announced.

7. Colts coach Frank Reich said there's a chance tight end Jack Doyle (hip) plays in Week 8.

9. The Atlanta Falcons placed guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) on injured reserve. He will not play this season.

10. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said linebacker Khalil Mack likely will take part in practices this week after missing a couple practices last week because of a ankle injury.