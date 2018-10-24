Cam Newton, Aaron Donald among Players of the Week

Week 7 of the 2018 NFL exhibited an amazing comeback victory by the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Cam Newton was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after ripping off his suit and donning his Superman cape to help the Panthers overcome a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter during a 21-17 win over Philadelphia Eagles.

In the final 15 minutes, Newton completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 passes and two touchdowns with a 131.1 passer rating, and his biggest play occurred on the game-winning drive. Facing a fourth-and-10 with 2:06 remaining in the game, Newton displayed poise while facing the Eagles' pass rush before connecting with wide receiver Torrey Smith for a 35-yard gain. Newton capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen, and finished the game completing 25 of 39 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, adding 49 yards rushing on seven carries.

Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the team destroyed the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Sanders capped the club's opening drive with a razzle-dazzle rope. He also hauled in a perfect deep shot from Case Keenum for a 64-yard score that put Denver up 28-3 mere moments into the second quarter. Sanders finished the night with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the 45-10 victory.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording four of Los Angeles' seven sacks of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, his most in a single game, as he doubled his season sack total to eight. He finished the game with nine tackles (six for loss), four sacks and five quarterback hits in the 39-10 win.

Indianapolis Colts safety Mike Mitchell was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his big role in the team's win over the Buffalo Bills. He recorded seven tackles, one interception, and two passes defensed in the Colts' 37-5 victory.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Giorgio Tavecchio was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making a grand entrance in his first game with the team. Tavecchio kicked a 56-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for what turned out to be the decisive score in the team's 23-20 victory over the New York Giants. He was a perfect 3 for 3 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points.

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after helping the team overcome a pair of lost fumbles that placed them in a 17-7 hole early in the second quarter. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy broke a 24-24 tie in the middle of the third quarter, scooping up a blocked punt for New England's first touchdown off a blocked punt since 1996.