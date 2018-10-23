DDFP: Amari Cooper trade reaction, Le'Veon Bell update

Dave Dameshek first sits on his magic carpet with Maurice Jones-Drew who kibitzes about the breaking news that Eli Apple was traded to the Saints (6:00), meaning the Shek's Steelers still have a shot at getting Patrick Peterson. Plus, Maurice gives an update on the Le'Veon Bell holdout situation (11:45) and who his Super Bowl picks are (22:20). Next, Shek is back in Studio 66 with David Carr who gives his instant reaction about hearing the Amari Cooper trade news (28:12). David also talks about if his brother, Derek, is next to be traded and if the Giants could be the destination (32:28)?

Listen to the podcast below: