Bill Belichick does voiceover for World Series coverage

Bill Belichick is doing a hype video.

The New England Patriots coach performed the voiceover for the open to FOX's coverage of the World Series, which begins Tuesday night in Boston.

The piece is titled, "How Do You Make History?"

"It was awesome. I was honored they asked me to do it," Belichick said Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I don't really have much of a baseball background, but the World Series is one of the great sporting events in this country, has great tradition to it, especially with these two franchises. Very humbled..."

The Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven series.