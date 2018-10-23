Injuries: John Ross (groin) slated to miss a few weeks

John Ross is injured again.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver is expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury he aggravated on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The former 2017 No. 9 overall draft pick missed two games with the groin issue before returning in Sunday night's loss. Ross, however, couldn't make it through the game, leaving before the finish.

On the season, Ross has compiled a meager seven catches for 79 yards with two touchdowns. Passed on the depth charger by Tyler Boyd as the No. 2 to A.J. Green, Ross hasn't been able to stay healthy in his two seasons. The speedster has played in just eight of 23 possible games.

The Bengals face the Buccaneers this week with a bye to follow. We'll see if Ross can return after the team's week off.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 8 Tuesday:

1. Per Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are trying out kickers Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet today. Adam Vinatieri is dealing with a groin injury and it is unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

2. The Chiefs announced that center Jordan Devey (pectoral) and linebacker Terrance Smith (knee) were placed on injured reserve.