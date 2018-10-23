Broncos QB Chad Kelly arrested for trespassing

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.

According to a press release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, Kelly illegally entered a home and was later chased out by the resident. When searching the area, officers spotted a man matching the description inside a black SUV. The man, identified as Kelly, was then placed under arrest. He is no longer in police custody.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

"We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."

Broncos general manager John Elway further commented on Kelly during a Tuesday radio spot:

Elway to @OrangeBlue760: "We're very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation he put himself into... When the team has a get-together, that's always a good thing... One person put a dent in it... We take it very seriously and will make decisions as we go." â Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 23, 2018

The Broncos drafted Kelly in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he beat out Paxton Lynch during the preseason for the backup role behind Case Keenum.

Below is the full press release from Englewood police:

On October 23, 2018 at approximately 1:17 a.m., Englewood Police Officers responded to an address in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street, reference a male standing outside a residence. While officers were responding, they received information that the male was now inside the residence.

The male was chased out of the residence by an occupant, and officers began to search the area. A short time later, a male matching the description provided by the homeowner, was located inside a black sport utility vehicle, in the area of the Gothic Theatre.

The male, who was identified as Chad Kelly 03/26/94, was placed into custody without incident. As a result of the investigation, Kelly was jailed on the charge of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, and transported to the Arapahoe County Jail.