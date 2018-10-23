Jets signing former Titans receiver Rishard Matthews

With a banged-up receiver corps the New York Jets are taking a shot on Rishad Matthews.

Gang Green is signing the 29-year-old wideout on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.

ESPN first reported the signing.

Matthews forced his way out of Tennessee earlier this season after he wasn't happy with his playing time. In three games this season, the 6-foot wideout generated just three receptions for 11 yards. Matthews led the Titans in receiving the previous two years, compiling 945 and 795 yards, respectively.

The signing comes a week after Matthews suggested he wouldn't land with a new team this season.

The Jets are uber-banged up at receiver, opening a chance for Matthews to prove he can be a difference-maker. Quincy Enunwa is out with an ankle injury and New York cut Terrelle Pryor after a groin injury.

Matthews should get a chance to earn snaps alongside Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.