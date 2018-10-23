Zimmer: Saints playing 'with a chip on their shoulder'

The last time the New Orleans Saints traveled en masse to Minnesota, they watched Stefon Diggs score on a last-second touchdown to wipe them out of the playoffs.

Following the so-named Minneapolis Miracle, the Saints will make their return trip to face the Vikings on Sunday night. Vikes coach Mike Zimmer knows New Orleans will enter with something to prove after nine months of the stinging loss simmering.

"The Saints will come in with a chip on their shoulder because that's who they are," Zimmer said, via the Star Tribune. "They're very aggressive on defense. They're aggressive offensively. They got a good football team, so you know, I don't know. That was a long time ago."

Long time ago or not, there is no chance Saints players forgot about the devastating loss. That sentiment especially goes for safety Marcus Williams, who whiffed on Diggs on the play. Williams exited this past weekend with an injury and did not return.

New Orleans outplayed Zimmer's team badly in the second half of the NFC Championship Game, wiping out a 17-0 deficit to take two different leads late in the game. Drew Brees was particularly brilliant in the second half, generating 177 yards, three TDs and completing 17-of-22 passes.

Zimmer knows his defense must improve Sunday night to slow down the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"I was watching tape, and I'm like, how old is this guy?" Zimmer said of the 39-year-old Brees.

Brees this season picked up where he left off in Minnesota, generating an NFL-high 77.3 completion percentage and 121.6 passer rating to go along with 13 TDs to 0 INTs.

If Zimmer's defense can't slow down Brees on Sunday night, there will be no miracle to be had in Minneapolis for the Vikings this time around.