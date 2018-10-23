Dan Quinn on Giorgio Tavecchio: 'Hell of a way to start'

Giorgio Tavecchio knows how to make a grandioso entrance.

When the 28-year-old kicker made his NFL debut last year with the Oakland Raiders, he was a perfect 6-for-6 on an afternoon that included a 53-yard field goal. That was the longest field goal he had kicked in an NFL game prior to Monday night.

In his first game with the Atlanta Falcons, Tavecchio kicked a 56-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for what turned out to be the decisive score in the team's 23-20 victory over the New York Giants. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.

"Just blank," Tavecchio said of his mindset approaching the 56-yard attempt, per the Falcons' official website. "Blank like the other couple kicks. When I step on the field, I have a pretty set routine and I just went through my breathing and went through the kick checklist. Great snap, great hold, great protection and I was able to do my job."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has quickly developed a lot of faith in Tavecchio, who signed with Atlanta on Oct. 15. After he followed up his 40-yard field goal in the second quarter with a 50-yarder in the third, it appears Quinn was confident he could reach 56. Still, it was a pretty big gamble on Quinn's part -- had Tavecchio missed, the Giants would have had great field position for a potential game-winning drive.

"For him to go 3-for-3, one from 50 and 56, what a hell of a way to start," Quinn said.

It's unclear what the Falcons' plans will be for Tavecchio once veteran kicker Matt Bryant returns from the hamstring injury that sidelined him Monday. If he is released, Tavecchio likely will draw interest in the free-agent market based on his performance against the Giants.

"I was excited for Giorgio to have that opportunity," Falcons punter Matt Bosher said. "I loved seeing him ice it. It was fantastic."