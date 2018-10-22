Jon Dorenbos surprises fan, donates $10K on 'Ellen'

  • By Ralph Warner
Jon Dorenbos last played for the Eagles in 2016, but the former long snapper remains a favorite among Philly fans. Dorenbos recently made one special fan's day by surprising him on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Ben Hartranft, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, is the ambassador for the Eagles Autism Challenge. The Eagles gave the 20-year-old that title after he raised over $7,000 for autism awareness and research over the summer.

Hartranft's hard work helping others led to him appearing on Monday's episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' In addition to getting to hang out with two of his favorite celebrities, Hartranft was also surprised with a $10K donation on behalf of Dorenbos and Ellen. Check out the special segment in the clip below:

