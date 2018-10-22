Jon Dorenbos surprises fan, donates $10K on 'Ellen'

Jon Dorenbos last played for the Eagles in 2016, but the former long snapper remains a favorite among Philly fans. Dorenbos recently made one special fan's day by surprising him on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

I canât describe to you how much you will love meeting Ben. You do not want to miss my show tomorrow. @Eagles @JonDorenbos @Ben54673584 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Y0mnFXZauX â Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 22, 2018

Ben Hartranft, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, is the ambassador for the Eagles Autism Challenge. The Eagles gave the 20-year-old that title after he raised over $7,000 for autism awareness and research over the summer.

My dream of being on The Ellen Show has come TRUE!!! Tune in this Monday October 22, 2018 on NBC 10 at 3PM to see how @JonDorenbos Dorenbos surprises me on the Ellen Show. @TheEllenShow I talked to Ellen about my autism and the Eagles Autism Challenge pic.twitter.com/ZhY569m8oN â Ben Hartranft (@Ben54673584) October 20, 2018

Hartranft's hard work helping others led to him appearing on Monday's episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' In addition to getting to hang out with two of his favorite celebrities, Hartranft was also surprised with a $10K donation on behalf of Dorenbos and Ellen. Check out the special segment in the clip below: