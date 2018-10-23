Donald's four sacks lead Rams' dominance of 49ers

Todd Gurley said it a few weeks ago, and it remains true: The Rams are unstoppable.

So it would make perfect sense, then, for another Ram to land in this weekly space as the league's Unstoppable Performer (brought to you by Courtyard by Marriott!). And honestly, who really can stop Aaron Donald?

(Hint: Not the 49ers!)

Unstoppable Performer

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

So, in Week 6, we saw a defense rack up 11 sacks.

That's an eye-popping number, but that was a collective group of defenders. A week later, Aaron Donald recorded more than a third of that total by himself.

Donald did it in vintage Donald fashion: By bullying his opponent, no matter the man. First, he tossed center Weston Richburg (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) into quarterback C.J. Beathard. Then, he wrapped around the edge and drove right tackle Mike McGlinchey so far back, it flushed Beathard into another lineman, tripping him for another sack.

Later, he sprinted outside an inside-stepping McGlinchey and used his speed to blow up a playaction zone fake. And finally, back on the interior, Donald again dominated Richburg, driving him back and then shedding his block to take down Beathard for a fourth time.

His final line was sparkling: nine tackles (six for loss), four sacks and five quarterback hits. Los Angeles' defense collectively sacked Beathard seven times. Teammate Cory Littleton had about as good of a day, with 10 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two QB hits.

"I was due," Donald told NFL Network's Deion Sanders afterward.

We all know the result. The Rams remain undefeated, in dominant fashion.

Also considered ...

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has demonstrated the great value of Andrew Luck to its franchise's fortunes, but in Week 7, it was Marlon Mack's turn to show he too can be of great importance.

Mack established a ground game that pounded the Buffalo defense -- very good going into this game -- into submission. The second-year back rushed 19 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and did it in consistent and occasionally scintillating fashion.

Mack ripped off double-digit-yard carries three separate times and Sunday and posted an average of 6.6 yards per carry. And frankly, the tape looked even better than the stat line, as Mack led a rushing attack that took control of the game from the outset.

Combined with the passing of Andrew Luck (four touchdowns) and the surprisingly opportunistic Colts defense, Indianapolis rolled to its most emphatic win of the season (37-5) -- and Mack, to his best day in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

A lot of Kansas City's red-hot (pun unintended) start to the season has had to do with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. But let's not forget about the Chiefs' multi-talented runner!

Hunt rushed 15 times for 86 yards, which isn't near his highest game total, but did so in a way that grabbed eyes early (with his almost stationary hurdle) and proved sustainable later. Hunt found the end zone once on the ground, and proved his versatility by catching five passes for 55 yards and two more scores.

Three touchdowns, 141 all-purpose yards and a total of 20 touches. Oh, and the Chiefs just so happened to win 45-10 on Sunday Night Football. No biggie from a team that just keeps on crushing most of its opponents.