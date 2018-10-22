Blake Bortles to remain Jaguars starting QB

Blake Bortles remains the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Monday he's sticking with Bortles over backup Cody Kessler in the wake of the team's 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

"I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback," Marrone said in a statement. "I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win."

The decision means Bortles will be under center when the Jaguars play the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium in London next week.

Bortles was benched during the second half of Sunday's loss. With the team in a 20-0 hole, Marrone yanked his embattled starter for Kessler, who went on to complete 21 of 30 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

