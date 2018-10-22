Hue Jackson will not take over Browns' play-calling

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson voiced frustrations over his team's offensive showing after Week 7's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Browns head coach expressed a desire to be more involved on offense, one thing is now crystal clear less than 24 hours from his postgame remarks.

Jackson won't be taking over play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

"I never said that I would take over the play-calling," Jackson told reporters Monday. "I just want to make that clear. I think sometimes things get said, written, whatever that is. When I said I'll do whatever I think I need to do, that is to help. If there was something that I needed to change, I would. Regardless of what that may be. I think my frustration, again as a coach, I got to be careful not to get too frustrated, too."

Jackson, a former offensive coordinator with four different NFL teams, emphasized he can use his experience on knowing offenses to help the Browns get on the right track.

Cleveland's offense has struggled with starting fast in the first half, third-down efficiency and consistently putting points on the scoreboard in recent weeks and sit on a 2-4-1 record.

"I want to take a really good look at it, be very thorough through it, watch it all, and see how I can help and infuse myself," Jackson said. "I do plan on doing that -- infuse myself to help and assist our offensive coaching staff."

Jackson said part of his plan was to give Haley "anything that he needs" with a view to address the problems that have plagued the offense.

More important for the dynamics of a coach-coordinator relationship, Jackson found a receptive ear in Haley.

"He's very open to it," Jackson said. "He didn't say, 'No, you can't do that.' Anything like that. We are all committed to doing one thing: trying to find a way to win."

Whether Jackson's approach of injecting himself in the offensive planning gives positive results remains to be seen. The first test, however, comes in a Week 8 rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the regular season opener, the Browns and Steelers played to a 21-21 tie.