Injuries: Sony Michel's initial diagnosis is MCL sprain

Sony Michel's injury looked serious on Sunday, but the final diagnosis is still to be determined.

The rookie running back is undergoing an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

There's some slight optimism on Michel's knee injury, with the earlty diagnosis being an MCL sprain, but the Patriots aren't entirely sure of the severity of the issue, Rapoport added. The MRI, of course, will clear that up for Michel and the team.

Michel has been a breath of fresh air for the Patriots on the ground, rushing for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries to pace New England's running game. His potential absence would increase the load on the backs of James White and Kenjon Barner, though the Patriots have long demonstrated they have little problem with rolling with a committee backfield.

As for other notable Patriots, Rapoport reported Rob Gronkowski didn't travel to Chicago due to a back injury that locked up on him in practice Friday. The good news: There's no long-term concern about the injury.

Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:

1. Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson suffered a hip injury that could end his season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-TV, with a best-case scenario of missing a few weeks. More tests await Wilson on Monday.

Another Dolphins receiver's status is uncertain. Kenny Stills suffered a groin strain at the end of Miami's loss to Detroit and is headed for an MRI on Monday, Rapoport reported.

2. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said receiver Torrey Smith (knee) will get checked out by doctors Monday afternoon after a hard fall left him with some swelling Sunday.