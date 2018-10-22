Around The NFL Podcast: Week 7 Recap

In a room filled with animated heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to 21 unanswered points scored by the Panthers in a come-from-behind victory against Philly (2:45), the Chargers withstanding Tennessee's comeback bid in London (15:15), another Blake Bortles debacle and is Cody Kessler the answer (26:00), plus, another. overtime. game. Is Hue Jackson's time in Cleveland done after another OT loss (51:55) and if you didn't know before, the Rams are pretty darn good... but do they have a weakness (58:20)? The heroes conclude the show by discussing the Chiefs' victory on SNF (1:09:00)!