Niners honor Dwight Clark, unveil 'The Catch' statue

Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers unveiled statues depicting "The Catch" -- Dwight Clark's iconic game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFL Championship Game.

Clark passed away in June after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 61. The statues, which are located outside of Levi's stadium, are part of the team's season-long efforts to honor Clark's memory.

The statues of Dwight Clark and Joe Montana are placed 23 yards apart. Clark's sculpture extends 11 feet in the air. In addition to the statues, the 49ers are wearing "87" helmet decals throughout the season. The north end zone of the field was marked with an "87" to commemorate the exact location of "The Catch".

Niners legends including Montana and Terrell Owens were in attendance for the celebration.

"He's here. I wish he was here in person. "We all miss him a lot," Montana said. "I just want to say thank you on behalf of both of us. It's truly, truly an honor to have these statues and be remembered forever. ... I know this is tremendously meaningful to Dwight, Kelly and the family also."