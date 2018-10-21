Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 7 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the seventh Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson suffered a leg injury against the Detroit Lions and has been ruled out.

2. New England Patriots running back Sony Michel suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and has been ruled out.

3. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a head injury. Defensive end Trent Murphy is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyler Patmon was ruled out against the Houston Texans with a neck strain. Linebacker Donald Payne is questionable to return with a knee injury.

5. Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half against the Jaguars.

6. New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a neck injury. Safety Doug Middleton suffered a shoulder injury and has also been ruled out.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bucs are concerned Alexander tore his ACL. He is scheduled to have an MRI.

8. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is inactive for Sunday's tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.

9. Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison is doubtful to return against the Philadelphia Eagles with a back injury.

10. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.