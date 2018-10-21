What we learned from Chargers' win over Titans

Here's what we learned from Sunday's early game from Wembley Stadium in London.

1. In a game that featured fits of scoring interrupted by periods of offensive malaise, the Chargers found ways to stay one step ahead in securing their fourth straight victory. With Melvin Gordon not playing because of a hamstring injury, Philip Rivers once again was the catalyst for the offense. He finished the game connecting on 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in a performance that started off fast before fading to allow the game to slide into the clutches of a nail-biting finish. Rivers' 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Willams in the first quarter helped the Chargers jump out to the lead and Mike Williams' 55-yard touchdown early in the third quarter gave Los Angeles a 17-6 lead. But the Titans responded almost immediately with what was their best drive of the game -- a seven-play, 42-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Henry. From there, the Chargers' defense kept things under control until Titans' final drive and subsequent failed two-point conversion attempt locked in the win for Los Angeles. The Chargers' wide receiver corps played a key role in the victory with the trio of Williams, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combining for 245 receiving yards. Austin Ekeler helped out with 46 yards on the ground and 26 receiving yards.

2. The Chargers' consistency on offense and special teams ended up giving them a slight edge. The Titans were plagued by drives sputtering out at midfield during the first half before finding more success in the second half behind a stronger performance by Marcus Mariota. The quarterback, who threw the first red-zone interception of his career just before halftime, managed to keep the Titans in the contest and finished the game completing 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards and a TD. The effort was complemented by a strong rushing effort by Dion Lewis, who tallied 91 yards on 13 carries -- a huge chunk of which came on a spectacular, 36-yard, tackle-shedding run on the Titans' final scoring drive. Ultimately, though, Tennessee's relative quietness on offense in the first half coupled with Ryan Succop missing a 34-yard field goal hurt the team's chances of a comeback.

3. Titans coach Mike Vrabel will have a long trip home to ponder what might have been. The first-year head coach decided to go bold in his attempt to steal a victory at Wembley Field by going for two after Luke Stocker's 1-yard TD catch pulled the team to within one point of the lead. But Mariota failed to connect on a bullet of a pass to Taywan Taylor in tight coverage, and the Titans didn't get a chance to fully showcase the resilience that was a hallmark of their first three wins. Instead, Tennessee drops its third straight game following a pair of head-scratching losses to the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. It's always easy to criticize a coach's gutsy decision to "go for it" when things don't work out, but Vrabel's gut instinct did work well during the team's improbable overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. Vrabel almost certainly doesn't care (or doesn't know) the Titans have failed on their last seven two-point attempts dating back to 2015. The Titans might be the NFL's best 3-4 team or they could be considered only a couple plays away from being a 1-6 squad following skin-of-their teeth performances against the Eagles and Texans. The true measure of the Titans will come when they manage to pull together a consistent effort -- something that's been lacking so far. Once that happens, they might see the level of respect Taylor Lewan forcefully asserted they were worthy of three weeks ago.

-- Austin Knoblauch