Injuries: Khalil Mack expected to play vs. Patriots

Good news for the Chicago Bears. Bad news for Tom Brady.

Linebacker Khalil Mack is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Mack was limited all week with a sprained ankle.

He suffered the injury in their Week 6 loss to the Dolphins but played through it.

There is less certainty about Allen Robinson. The wide receiver is considered a game-time decision because of a groin injury, but there is optimism that he'll play provided everything goes well in pregame workouts, Rapoport reported.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into kickoff for Week 7, per Ian Rapoport:

1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose back locked up in practice Friday, is not expected to play Sunday. But the belief is he did not suffer a long-term injury, nor one that will keep him out long.

Running back Sony Michel (knee) and wideouts Julian Edelman (heel) and Josh Gordon (hamstring) are all expected to play.

2. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was added to the injury report Saturday following the long flight to London. He's going to give it a try pregame, but if there is any doubt the Chargers will protect him. There isn't a lot of optimism but the team will see how he feels.

Wideout Travis Benjamin (foot) is another game-time decision, but he's got a real shot to play against the Tennessee Titans. The goal was always to be back for the Titans game.

3. New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (foot) is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings. He was listed as questionable.

4. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle) is expected to play but it sounds like running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) will not be able to.

5. San Francisco 49ers wideout Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) is expected to play, as are cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (shoulder) and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is a game-time decision.

6. Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (knee), who has missed a couple games after a meniscus trim, is looking good to play Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions.