Gronk (back) does not make trip, doubtful vs. Bears

The New England Patriots will likely be without Rob Gronkowski on Sunday.

The star tight end did not make the trip with the team to Chicago ahead of its clash with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The Boston Globe first reported the news.

Gronkowski was limited in practice all week by an ankle injury, but was also listed with a back injury on Friday's injury report. He was listed as questionable, but Rapoport says he is now doubtful to play.

Gronkowski has not missed a game all season. Through six games, he has recorded 26 receptions on 35 targets for 405 yards and one score.

However, a source told NFL Network's Mike Giardi that despite the tight end's availability this season, "All I'll say is this year hasn't been easy for him physically."

Dwayne Allen should get the bulk of the snaps at tight end in Gronk's absence.