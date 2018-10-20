Jets release receiver Terrelle Pryor after six games

Terrelle Pryor will soon again be a man without a team.

The New York Jets are releasing the wide receiver, who is dealing with a groin injury, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reports. The team announced the move Saturday afternoon, activating practice-squad receiver Deontay Burnett to replace Pryor.

Pryor has caught 14 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Jets. Prior to 2018, Pryor spent a season with the Washington Redskins, where he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

Originally a quarterback who entered the league with the Oakland Raiders via the supplemental draft, Pryor switched to receiver with the Cleveland Browns, catching 78 passes for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns in 19 games with the Browns from 2015-2016.

His release is likely due to his injury. The Jets have a receiving corps filled with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, Charone Peake and Andre Roberts, making it a position of relative surplus. None of the aforementioned will singlehandedly change a game, but the group has enough height in Anderson (6-foot-3) and Enunwa (6-foot-2) to weather the loss of the 6-foot-4 Pryor.