Melvin Gordon (hamstring) limited in practice Friday

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon showed up on Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in London.

Gordon is officially listed as limited in practice with a hamstring injury, but coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Network's Melissa Stark that the running back was also dealing with dehydration.

"You know, I think it was just dehydration to be honest with you" Lynn said. "Eight-hour plane ride. He didn't drink enough water. So just playing the safe side today, and just kept him out of practice."

With the extra day before Sunday, Gordon has plenty of time to replenish his body with fluids.

As for the hamstring injury, Lynn told reporters the team was being cautious, leading to Gordon's limited practice.

The Chargers also expect Gordon to play, given he was not assigned a game designation of out, doubtful or questionable on Friday's injury report.

Gordon enters Week 7 with 466 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground, both of which rank third in the league.