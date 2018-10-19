Injuries: Cardinals' Josh Rosen (toe) in walking boot

The Arizona Cardinals are in a wait-and-see mode with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

Rosen, who suffered a toe injury on the Cardinals' final offensive play Thursday night, is in a walking boot and pending an MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport adds Rosen doesn't believe the toe injury is considered serious.

The Cardinals' rookie signal-caller endured a beating in Thursday night's 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, as the defense sacked Rosen six times and recorded 10 quarterback hits. Denver's final sack of the night occurred at the 2-minute warning and resulted in Rosen's injury.

The fallout from Arizona's loss extended beyond Rosen's injury Friday morning, as theCardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Here's other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) and Taiwan Jones (neck) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

2. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss his fourth game in five weeks because of a hamstring injury, coach Mike Zimmer said.

3. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Patriots.

4. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said cornerback Jalen Mills, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring, is "fine" and good to go. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngati (calf) is still day-to-day. Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) could practice next week. Pederson also said that he expects to have both offensive tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson on Sunday.

5. Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin (foot) and kicker Caleb Strugis (quad) are both listed as questionable vs. the Titans.

6. Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) are questionable vs. the Chargers.

7. Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart's neck injury is not believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Broncos believe running back Royce Freeman has a high-ankle sprain but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI later Friday. Vance Joseph said later today that his injury is day-to-day and they're optimistic that he can play against the Chiefs next week, according to 9News. Wideout DeaSean Hamilton has an MCL sprain and is expected to miss time.

8. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin will not have surgery at this time after getting a second opinion on his groin injury. He could, however, miss a few weeks, per the team.

9. Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and center Billy Price (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Safety Shawn Williams (elbow) is listed as questionable.

10. The Jacksonville Jaguars officially ruled out running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Fournette will miss his third straight game.

11. New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (groin) are doubtful. Running back Isaiah Crowell (foot) was limited Friday and is questionable for the game.

12. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle) is officially out vs. the Cowboys. Fellow wide receiver Paul Richardson, Jr. (shoulder/knee) is doubtful. Running backs Chris Thompson (rib/knee) and Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) are questionable.