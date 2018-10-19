James Conner: Le'Veon Bell texts me after big plays

Much has been made about Le'Veon Bell versus James Conner, whenever the former decides to finally show up to work for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The debates are mostly left to fans and media, however.

Conner said Thursday on FOX Sports that he's "super cool" with Bell and there is no personal beef between the backs.

"Anytime I do something good on the field, I always come back to the locker room [to] a text from him saying 'good game' or 'nice move right there,'" Conner said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"Me and Le'Veon are super cool. He's a great person. With him holding out, people are going to call him selfish, but that's not the case at all. It's just business, and that's my guy."

Ben Roethlisberger, as much as anyone, has fanned the Conner vs. Bell flames with his comments and jokes.

Within the Steelers' locker room, the support for Conner has been pervasive.

"All those guys have my back. In the interviews that they [give], they believe in me every day, whether they say it on camera or not," Conner said. "Just go in the locker room and they're like, 'Bro, you run hard, you're the real deal,' stuff like that."

Through six weeks, Conner has filled in seamlessly for Bell. How the Steelers will manage the balance whenever the high-priced veteran returns will be a good problem to have in Pittsburgh.