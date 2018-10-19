Around The NFL Podcast: Previewing Week 7 games

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- react to the Denver Broncos' thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, and preview Week 7's slate of match-ups: the Titans and Chargers duel in London (10:55), Khalil Mack-led Bears defense versus TB12's Pats (16:40), BROCK-TOBER is in full swing (28:00) and the defending champs await the Panthers (39:35). The heroes then discuss if Brees and the Saints' high-octane offense can be tamed by the Ravens' top-ranked defense (47:20). Lastly, the heroes look at the hapless GGGGGG-MEN as they prepare for Matt Ryan's Falcons (59:45)!