What was he REALLY thinking? I've got the internal monologues!

Every week, players, coaches and owners speak with the media. Out of those interactions come the narratives that feed and drive the NFL news cycle. But that news doesn't always tell the real story. I've gathered a collection of quotes from the past few days and added some helpful internal narration from the subject. Hope this appropriately connects the dots for you, the wonderful professional football fan.

BROCK OSWEILER

Dolphins quarterback, on his winding NFL career:

"My confidence will never waver. That's something that's just natural in me. That's something that's built over the years. Shoot, you saw it on Sunday. Sometimes you'll throw interceptions. How do you bounce back?"

INNER MONOLOGUE: Apparently all these buttheads are somehow shocked I lit up the big bad Bears last week. These bozos need to pay more attention. Has anyone checked the leaves, bro? It's freaking BROCKTOBER, baby! The Brock bided his time, counted his millions and waited for the calendar to flip. Now we're freakin' here ... and it's just the start. Just wait until Novsweiler and Brockcember and Januweiler and Brockuary. I am the greatest man alive.

BILL BELICHICK

Patriots head coach, when asked by a reporter if Bears star Khalil Mack is in the class of Lawrence Taylor:

"Wait a minute -- you're talking about Lawrence Taylor now. I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class. You can put everybody down below that. That's with a lot of respect to a lot of good players now, but we're talking about Lawrence Taylor."

INNER MONOLOGUE: How dare these peons attempt to put some random modern-day jabroni in historical context. Only I, the great and powerful Belichick, have the ability -- nay, THE RIGHT -- to decide if another football player compares favorably to the great L.T. While we're here, I bet it was these people who decided it was totally fine to use the L.T. nickname in reference to LaDainian Tomlinson. ONLY I DECIDE WHO GETS THE L.T. DESIGNATION. All reporters are garbage people.

JON GRUDEN

Oakland head coach, on whether the 1-5 Raiders are tanking for a top draft pick in 2019:

"I'll say this: We aren't tanking anything. I hear the hatred out there, some of the rumors that we're tanking it to get a first-round pick, or a higher pick. We're not getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning to tank it. Ain't nobody tanking it."

INNER MONOLOGUE: Oh dear God, what have I done? How did I get here? How can I escape? I should be on a soundstage in Culver City right now shooting a Corona commercial. Instead, that little jerk Romo is sitting at my desk reciting my dialogue. And don't get me started on Witten. Get a suit that fits, buddy! UGH. [90-second pause] I wonder if anybody will notice if I just stop showing up for work? I could just cut the Raiders a check for the balance of my contract -- say, I don't know, $97 million -- and then just ... walk. I mean, they didn't actually expect me to stick around for the full 10 years anyway, right? Of course not! And, you know, if they knew I was going to leave early, anyway ... does it really matter, like, when? Yeah, that's it. I got this. Everything is totally under control. Breathe. Breathe. Breathe. Breathe.

DOUG MARRONE

Jaguars head coach, on how his team can shake out of its current slump:

"The only way to start playing better is you have to work your ass off. You have to work hard. You have to go back there. You have to coach better. We have to play better. I have to do a better job. That is how simple it is. It is like that with anything in life, whether it is football, family or work or whatever it may be. You eat some s--- and you go out there and you get your act in gear."

INNER MONOLOGUE: I need to figure out how to eliminate Bortles from the equation. Maybe I can pay one of my old buddies from The Bronx to -- I don't know -- frame him for something. Nothing overly felonious ... maybe a white-collar crime of some kind. Insider trading is pretty big right now. Ideally, it won't be a charge that ends with actual prison time, but it needs to be a serious enough offense where Blake has to step away from the team for, say, three or four months to hire a legal team, prep for the trial, etc. In the meantime, I could trade for Teddy Bridgewater or Derek Carr and actually maybe win a Super Bowl. This could work.

STEVE WILKS

Cardinals head coach, following a 45-10 shellacking on "Thursday Night Football":

"You guys are going to ask me about changes, that's premature, to talk about any changes right now. Everybody's going to be evaluated across the board, and as I said before, we got to find ways to move this in the right direction."

INNER MONOLOGUE: Why is everyone asking me if I'm going to fire someone? Oh right, I basically begged them to do this a few days ago. That was dumb. Why do you do dumb things, Steve Wilks? Bad, Steve. And the crazy thing? I know I'm going to fire Mike in the morning. They all know I'm going to fire Mike in the morning. Why are we all doing this pointless, morbid dance? Why can't we -- "we" being head coaches and the media -- have an open and honest dialogue during these rote encounters? Maybe I should write a mission statement tonight. Yeah! One of those essays on The Players' Tribune. I can email Jeter tonight. "I Choose Honesty" by Steve Wilks. Now that would be some good PR. Ugh, but I should probably focus on replacing the architect of my team's offense instead. This job is no fun.

JOHN MARA

Giants owner, on the subject of outspoken star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.:

"I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field, as opposed to what he says and does off the field. I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking."

INNER MONOLOGUE: I can't believe I paid a crazy person.

