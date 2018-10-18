NFL reveals logo, celebration plans for 100th season

The NFL will be celebrating its 100th season in 2019, and the league officially revealed the logo that will be used to mark the occasion.

The "NFL 100" logo was revealed during halftime of FOX's broadcast of the Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. The logo will be featured on game balls and every player's jersey near the neck area during the 2019 season, similar to how the league deployed its 75th season logos in 1994.

The league plans a year-long series of celebrations in recognition of its 100th season as it salutes the fans, the players -- past and present -- and the impact the game has made in helping bring communities together.

"For nearly 100 years, the NFL has been part of the fabric of America, unifying communities and bringing fans together to support their favorite teams and players," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans in the world. Next year, we will join our fans in celebrating what this incredible game means to each of us."

As part of the festivities, a panel of former players, general managers, coaches, NFL historians and members of the media will select the All-Time Team and the 10 greatest coaches in history. The All-time team will be celebrated throughout the year.

More details about the league's specific celebration plans will be announced in the months ahead.