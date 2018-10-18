Raiders fined $20K for Osemele injury report violation

The 2018 season has not gone according to plan for Jon Gruden and the Raiders, and now an injury report violation can be added to the list of issues in Oakland.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Raiders were fined $20,000 for violating the league's injury report policy for failing to downgrade guard Kelechi Osemele from "questionable" to "out" when he didn't travel with the team to their Week 5 game vs. the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Osemele has not played since Week 4 due to a lingering knee issue.

The Raiders have their bye this week and next face the Colts on Oct. 28.