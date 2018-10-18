Injuries: Falcons DT Jarrett (ankle) returns to practice

For an Atlanta Falcons defense decimated by injury, the return of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will provide some relief.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said during his weekly appearance on 92.9 The Game that Jarrett (ankle) will return to practice Thursday as the team prepares for Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

"Good news from guys that are on the comeback and we'll see where it goes through practice, but are going to get some practice reps today and that's Grady and Derrick Shelby, so we're encouraged for that," Quinn said, via the Falcons' official website. "We'll need every bit of pass rush that you can have."

Jarrett hasn't played since suffering the ankle injury in Week 4, while Shelby has been shelved the past four games with a groin injury.

The potential of getting back two defensive players, especially Jarrett, for Monday night's game will help a Falcons defensive unit that has allowed 70 total points and 891 total offensive yards in its past two contests.

Quinn also said wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (hip) and rookie Calvin Ridley (ankle) will be limited in Thursday's practice, and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will not play Monday. The Falcons addressed the kicker position Tuesday by signing Giorgio Tavecchio.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to practice, the team announced. Fournette, who also did not practice Wednesday, is in danger of missing a third straight game.

2. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said defensive end Joey Bosa, who has yet to play this season because of a bruised left foot, remains on schedule to potentially debut in Week 9 at the Seattle Seahawks. He is in Southern California rehabbing while the team is in London for its bout with the Tennessee Titans.

3. Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is nearing a return after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery for a meniscus trim, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Wake has not played since Week 4.