Iconic Kansas City BBQ spot to open on Sunday for Chiefs

Pat Mahomes II has burnt enough defenses to earn Kansas Citians an extra day of burnt ends.

Legendary local joint Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que has been closed on Sundays since 1996. But for the first time in 22 years, they're opening up -- just in time for Mahomes II and Co. to take on the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

For reference, Mahomes was a year old the last time this happened. Steve Bono and Rich Gannon split quarterbacking duties that year. Marty Schottenheimer was the head coach.

Ask anyone anyone from the City of Fountains about this development. They'll tell you the area's top smoked meatery is closed on Sundays and that's final.

Unless the Chiefs are the most exciting team in the league. Then this happens.

More Z-Men and Rocket Pigs for everyone!