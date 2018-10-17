Neil Reynolds' Week 7 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides who tops the Power Rankings after Week 6 of the NFL season?

1. Los Angeles Rams

It has become the norm to expect a 150-yard, two-touchdown display from Todd Gurley every time he steps onto the field.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

I'm not going to kill the Chiefs for a road loss by three at New England. I still think they're onto something special.

3. New England Patriots

We knew all along that the Patriots would figure it out and get on track, right? They will be in the mix at the end of the season.

4. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have been bumped during their bye week, which is always harsh - but they too are serious Super Bowl contenders.

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have steadied the ship after a rocky start and, most importantly, they have started to get things going on the ground.

6. Baltimore Ravens

There are not that many defenses around the NFL that can be trusted week in and week out. This unit that produced 11 sacks in Week 6 is one of them.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have everything you need to go deep into the playoffs - elite quarterback, offensive weapons and dangerous pass-rushers.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

That was more like it from the Eagles against the New York Giants and Carson Wentz is definitely starting to look more and more like his old self.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Given that the Steelers have the Bengals' number and have won seven straight against the striped men, they get the edge in my rankings.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Vontaze Burfict is a linebacker from a different era. There is no place for his cheap shots in today's game.

11. Carolina Panthers

That was a disappointing loss at Washington last week but there is enough talent on this team to remain in the NFC playoff race all year long.

12. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are alive at 3-2-1 but imagine where they would be without Aaron Rodgers under center - the rest of them resemble a 1-5 outfit.

In Brock We Trust. The Dolphins are far from perfect but Albert Wilson's run-after-catch ability and Frank Gore's ageless production remain fun to watch.

14. Chicago Bears

That was a disappointing defensive play from the Bears in Miami, but Matt Nagy's conservative play-calling in overtime should also be called into question.

15. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson was a joy to watch at Wembley last weekend and the Seahawks are proving themselves to be competitive week in and week out.

16. Washington Redskins

Josh Norman certainly enjoyed picking off Cam Newton last weekend and I'm going to guess he told him about it. Loudly and often.

17. Dallas Cowboys

We always pay so much attention to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas but how about that defense ranked fourth in yards allowed and second in scoring?

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

This is quite the drop for the Jags but I am very upset by their past two games. The heavy losses were bad but how easily the Jags capitulated was my real worry.

19. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons finally get a win but then comes the news that star running back Devonta Freeman is heading to Injured Reserve with a groin injury. It's a plague in Atlanta.

20. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are relevant but will still have some off days, as they did last week. I'm also not so sure that Hue Jackson is long-term safe.

21. Detroit Lions

The Lions were on a bye last weekend. Nothing to see here. Move on.

22. Houston Texans

The Texans' offensive line is going to get Deshaun Watson seriously banged up at this rate. No wonder he has thrown a pick in eight straight games.

23. New York Jets

Some of Sam Darnold's accuracy in the past two weeks has been off the charts. Jets fans have to feel pretty good about the season to date.

24. Tennessee Titans

Shipping 11 sacks at home is borderline shameful and the Titans have to find a response in London this week. For the sake of a close game, let's hope they can.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the coordinators around you start to fall, the seat gets a little warmer for a head coach. Could Dirk Koetter be next in Tampa following Mike Smith's departure.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Before he got hurt, Andrew Luck had very little around him. In all the months Luck was out through injury, the Colts have amassed very little around him.

27. Denver Broncos

The Broncos have given up 593 rushing yards in two straight games at an average of seven yards per clip. It's time for the defense to toughen up.

28. San Francisco 49ers

That was a very spirited performance by the Niners at Lambeau Field and they are at least competitive with C.J. Beathard under center.

29. Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen injured, the Bills have seen so much bad stuff from Nathan Peterman that they would rather go with a QB who doesn't know the playbook in Derek Anderson.

30. New York Giants

Could Ben McAdoo have actually been right all along? Eli Manning is really struggling and this offense cannot get out of first gear.

31. Arizona Cardinals

Priority number one for the Cardinals should be to find a way to free running back David Johnson of the shackles currently rendering him ineffective.

32. Oakland Raiders

It's a good job Jon Gruden has a 10-year contract. It might take him that long to straighten out this franchise, providing he is actually the right man for the task.