ATN Podcast: Fatal flaw or in for the long haul?

In a room filled with vivacious heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Le'Veon Bell's absence from the Steelers amid the report of his Week 7 return (3:50), Falcons' Devonta Freeman being placed on IR (6:40), Jon Gruden reportedly shopping Amari Cooper and denies tanking (12:50) and Patriots fans join the Throne of Sleaze after dousing Tyreek Hill with beer on SNF (22:10). The heroes then unsheathe a new segment 'Fatal Flaws or in for the Long Haul' discussing the Jaguars' quarterback situation -- is it the team's fatal flaw or are the heroes buying into it for the long haul? (32:30), and is the Eagles' secondary their fatal flaw (43:15). Lastly, Colleen Wolfe talks her top travel violations from yesterday's Twitter show (46:30) and the heroes preview TNF (53:20)!

