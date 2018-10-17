Bears' Massie says he lost 12 pounds in Miami heat

Bobby Massie sweat out the equivalent of a bowling ball in Week 6.

So claims the Bears right tackle after an 89-degree game against the Dolphins on Sunday. Humidity and radiation made Hard Rock Stadium's field feel more like 100 degrees, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Massie sure felt the effects in the overtime contest.

How hot was it Sunday? #Bears RT Bobby Massie said he lost 12 pounds during the game. "I'm a heavy sweater," he said. â Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 16, 2018

The best part of the South Beach diet must be the South Beach part.

Let's crunch the numbers: Massie is listed at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds on the Bears' team website. A 12-pound loss puts him at a svelte 305--nearly four percent of his overall body weight.

That's like an average American man (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) losing 7.2 pounds over the same span, according to Sports Illustrated.

Massie's ordeal seals it. October is officially the perfect month for sweater weather.