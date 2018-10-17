Evan Engram hopes to 'spark' Giants' dull offense

The New York Giants' struggling offense needs as much help as possible. That aid could come in the form of dynamic tight end Evan Engram.

The pass-catching TE practiced on Tuesday after missing his third straight game due to a knee injury. Engram hopes he can return this week versus the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football and help light a fire under a dormant passing offense.

"Thursday night was tough," Engram said Tuesday of watching his team struggle in last week's loss to the Eagles, via the New York Daily News. "I'm just gonna try to come back and be a spark for the offense, for the team, definitely. So it should be good. I'm excited. Going back home, too."

Engram appeared close to a return last week, but with the game Thursday, Big Blue decided to keep him out another game.

If he can return Monday versus Atlanta, it would be a big boon for Eli Manning and a befuddled Giants passing offense.

In the first three games of the season, Engram compiled 10 receptions for 104 yards and a score before leaving early in the team's Week 3 win over Houston.

With Manning's propensity to throw quickly and short behind a laboring offensive line, adding a playmaker like Engram, who can take a short dump off a long way, would be beneficial. Engram's pass-catching ability should also help attract defenders, opening more opportunities for teammates like running back Saquon Barkley in the passing game.

Facing an injury-ravaged Falcons defense that ranks 30th in total yards allowed and 31st in scoring allowed, if Big Blue can't move the ball this week even Manning's most ardent supporters might turn on the QB.